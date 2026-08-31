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Raj Thackeray's son booked for removing PM's photo from college wall

Mon, 31 August 2026
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A criminal case was registered on Monday against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Amit Thackeray and others for allegedly removing a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Government Polytechnic Pune.

Amit Thackeray, son of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, allegedly asked his supporters to remove Modi's photograph hung on an office wall alongside a portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and photographs of Dr B R Ambedkar and President Droupadi Murmu.

Amit, who heads the MNS student wing, was visiting the college on Monday afternoon as part of a membership drive.

A college official alleged in his complaint that Thackeray and others entered the office without permission and removed Modi's photograph.

They also threatened him and other staff members, shouted slogans and created a ruckus, the complaint said.

Chatushrungi Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Maharashtra Police Act, and further investigation was underway, a police official said.

Speaking to reporters, Amit Thackeray said the first police case registered against him during his political career arose from an agitation regarding Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

"If the second offence is also registered for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, I will be happy," he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ganesh Bidkar said that Amit Thackeray showed his political immaturity by the act.

"It is a set protocol to have the photographs of President, Prime Minister and iconic figures in government offices. It seems Thackeray is not aware of it," he said.  -- PTI

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