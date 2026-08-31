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Punekars stage protest for DJ-free Ganesh festival

Mon, 31 August 2026
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09:19
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Hundreds of Pune residents have staged a protest demanding a ban on loud music and DJ systems during the upcoming Ganesh festival, claiming the menace caused by unbearable sound makes them fall sick and travel out of the city for a few days.

However, some representatives of Ganesh Mandals alleged selective targeting over loud music.

The festival will begin on September 14.

Hundreds of people on Sunday gathered near Goodluck Cafe Chowk, a city landmark, and raised slogans against the loud sound systems used by Ganesh Mandals.

"These high-decibel music systems being used for the past few years are making us ill. We leave the city for two to three days during the Ganesh immersion processions. We want a complete ban on the use of DJ sound systems," a protester said.

Another agitator said the protest is not directed to any particular religion or caste.

"We have united against the high level of noise which disturbs neighbourhoods. The excessive use of loud sound systems is witnessed everywhere in the city irrespective of a festival. It is unbearable," he pointed out.

A Ganesh mandal representative, however, claimed that those demanding a ban on sound systems and DJ music conveniently ignore the environmental pollution.

"The Mutha river is polluted, but who is raising the issue? They only want to target Ganesh Mandals," he said.

Another member said Ganesh mandals have resolved against using devices like pressure-mid and plasma in the sound system, which he claimed will reduce the noise.

"We will also ensure that all mandals follow the guidelines issued by the administration," he added. -- PTI

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