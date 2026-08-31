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Nine-year-old boy falls into borewell while flying kite in Rajasthan's Alwar

Mon, 31 August 2026
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An operation has been underway for the last three hours to rescue a nine-year-old boy who fell into a borewell while flying a kite in Alwar district on Monday and reportedly became trapped at a depth of about 40 feet, officials said.

The police said efforts were underway to reach the boy, identified as Bhanu, son of Shishram Gurjar and a resident of Butoli village, by digging a parallel tunnel alongside the borewell.

Three JCB machines were being used for excavation, they said.

Oxygen was also being supplied to the child continuously during the rescue operation, they said.

Officials said teams from several police stations have reached the spot and are assisting in the rescue operation. A large number of villagers gathered at the spot following the incident. -- PTI

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