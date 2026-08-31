NIA arrests 3 more accused in Himachal police station IED blast case

23:37

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested three more accused in connection with the IED explosion that took place at Nalagarh police station in Himachal Pradesh on January 1 this year, officials said on Monday.



The explosion occurred around 9.40 am near the outer wall adjoining the investigating officer's room within the police station premises.



The NIA took over the investigation from the local police on May 8.



During the probe, the agency established the involvement of three more accused, all residents of SBS Nagar District in Punjab. Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Kandola is a resident of Sirhindiya Mohalla, while Karanpartap is from Rota Mohalla, both in Rahon. Diljot Saini resides in Jhansi Park Colony on Nawanshehar Road, the NIA said.



All three accused were arrested by the NIA in the present case. They were already under arrest in connection with another case registered at Garhshankar police station in Punjab, a statement issued by the anti-terror agency said. -- PTI