Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Nepal: Unidentified bodies buried in forest, no morgue space

Mon, 31 August 2026
Share:
14:50
image
Authorities in Nepal have begun burying unidentified bodies recovered from the Trishuli and Narayani riverbanks in a forest area in Chitwan, as morgues face a shortage of space following devastating flash floods that have left hundreds dead and thousands missing.

The bodies are being buried only after DNA samples are collected and identification records are prepared, allowing authorities to retrieve and hand them over to families if a match is established later.

A Nepali official at the site said the procedure was being carried out in accordance with international guidelines and stressed that the burial process would preserve the identity of each body.

"Especially in our current situation, all the bodies we have retrieved along the Trishuli and Narayani river banks, from Fisling to Ghumghatte and Triveni, have been collected. Six of these bodies have already been handed over to their respective families," the official said.

"As for the remaining bodies, since we were unable to freeze them, we are following international ICRC protocols. Under these guidelines, we are safely placing them in the ground," he added.

The official said each body would be placed separately in a trench, with identification tags attached to a remaining limb such as a hand or foot. Each body would be assigned a unique code, which would also be displayed on a marker above the burial site.

"When placing each body, we will attach an indelible identification tag to a remaining limb, such as a hand or a foot. This tag will bear a unique code--for instance, BHF-01, BHF-02, and so on sequentially," he said.

Authorities are also documenting the burial process through photographs and video recordings and are mapping the precise location of the graves using GPS coordinates. The site is being fenced and secured. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Nepal: Unidentified bodies buried in forest, no morgue space
LIVE! Nepal: Unidentified bodies buried in forest, no morgue space

Nepal floods: 933 hydropower workers feared trapped in tunnels
Nepal floods: 933 hydropower workers feared trapped in tunnels

Over 900 workers and employees are missing from various hydropower project sites in Nepal following massive flash floods triggered by an ice and rock collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border. Rescue teams, assisted by experts from India and...

'Bad uncle' gave chocolates: 3-year-old sexually abused
'Bad uncle' gave chocolates: 3-year-old sexually abused

A school bus driver in Delhi has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a three-year-old nursery student. The incident came to light after the child's family noticed injuries, leading to her identifying the accused from school...

SIR removes one-third of voters in Delhi's draft list
SIR removes one-third of voters in Delhi's draft list

Delhi's draft electoral roll has been published, showing 47.7 lakh voters excluded. Those omitted can file claims until September 30, with the final roll due on November 4. The exclusion follows a Special Intensive Revision exercise...

SC junks PIL seeking ethanol labelling at petrol pumps
SC junks PIL seeking ethanol labelling at petrol pumps

The Supreme Court has dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking mandatory and uniform labelling of ethanol percentage in petrol at fuel pumps. The petitioner, Narendra Kumar Goswami, was advised to approach the jurisdictional...