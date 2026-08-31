Nepal: Unidentified bodies buried in forest, no morgue space

14:50

Authorities in Nepal have begun burying unidentified bodies recovered from the Trishuli and Narayani riverbanks in a forest area in Chitwan, as morgues face a shortage of space following devastating flash floods that have left hundreds dead and thousands missing.



The bodies are being buried only after DNA samples are collected and identification records are prepared, allowing authorities to retrieve and hand them over to families if a match is established later.



A Nepali official at the site said the procedure was being carried out in accordance with international guidelines and stressed that the burial process would preserve the identity of each body.



"Especially in our current situation, all the bodies we have retrieved along the Trishuli and Narayani river banks, from Fisling to Ghumghatte and Triveni, have been collected. Six of these bodies have already been handed over to their respective families," the official said.



"As for the remaining bodies, since we were unable to freeze them, we are following international ICRC protocols. Under these guidelines, we are safely placing them in the ground," he added.



The official said each body would be placed separately in a trench, with identification tags attached to a remaining limb such as a hand or foot. Each body would be assigned a unique code, which would also be displayed on a marker above the burial site.



"When placing each body, we will attach an indelible identification tag to a remaining limb, such as a hand or a foot. This tag will bear a unique code--for instance, BHF-01, BHF-02, and so on sequentially," he said.



Authorities are also documenting the burial process through photographs and video recordings and are mapping the precise location of the graves using GPS coordinates. The site is being fenced and secured. -- ANI