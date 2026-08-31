Nepal floods: 933 missing from hydropower project sites

14:18

A drone view from the flash flood-affected Trishuli area

Nepal's rescue teams are trying to trace 933 workers and employees in various hydropower project sites in flood-hit areas who have been out of contact since August 26, with many believed to be trapped in tunnels.



Expert teams from India and China are assisting the rescuers in these operations.



Massive flash floods, believed to have been triggered by a collapse or avalanche of ice and rock near the Nepal-Tibet border, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal last week. More than 900 people were killed, while around 4,500 remain missing.



The Bhotekoshi River, which flows south from the Himalayan border region, carried the floodwaters downstream, sweeping away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges and damaging hydropower projects.



National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority (NDRRMA) said on Monday, 933 people were missing from hydropower projects in the flood-hit region.



More than 600 are stranded inside the tunnels of various hydropower projects, waiting to be rescued, the authority said.



So far, 279 people have been rescued from the tunnels of various hydropower projects, including 254 people from Upper Trishuli-1 and 18 from the Langtang Khola site. The conditions of the others are unknown.



More than 500 employees, workers and engineers of the 216-megawatt Upper Trishuli-1 hydropower project under construction are still out of contact. Around 400 of them are believed to be inside the tunnels, My Republica news portal reported.



Similarly, 213 people are missing in the Upper Trishuli-3B site, 93 in the Rasuwagadhi site, 42 each in the Upper Trishuli 3A and Langtang Khola sites, seven in Melung Khola, four in the Rasuwa-Bhotekoshi site and two in Middle Trishuli. -- PTI