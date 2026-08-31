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Naga students' union to march to assembly tomorrow

Mon, 31 August 2026
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The influential Naga Students' Federation (NSF) called for a demonstration and march to the state assembly here on Tuesday to protest the Centre's directive to compulsory singing of Vande Mataram at government programmes and official functions.

The NSF claimed that the complete version of the National Song was not in keeping with the country's secular principles, arguing that its devotional and religious imagery conflicts with the conscience of those belonging to non-Hindu communities.

The NSF, in a statement, said that its members would hold a demonstration at Naga Solidarity Park, and then march towards the Nagaland Assembly before the commencement of the monsoon session.

In a representation submitted to Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio during the day, the NSF demanded that the assembly adopt a resolution opposing the compulsory singing, recital or imposition of Vande Mataram in the Christian-majority state.

The Federation said its objection was not to the National Flag, National Anthem or other recognised national symbols, but specifically to compulsory participation in Vande Mataram, citing concerns over its religious imagery and its implications for the conscience and faith of Naga citizens belonging to non-Hindu communities. -- PTI

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