Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Manipur: Torchlight vigil turns violent; stones pelted, tear gas shells fired

Mon, 31 August 2026
Share:
11:33
image
A torchlight vigil in Manipur's Kakching district demanding NRC updation prior to the Census exercise in the northeastern state turned violent, with some protesters pelting the police with stones, and the law enforcers retaliating with tear gas shells, leading to injuries to a few agitators, officials said on Monday.

Hundreds of villagers from Wabagai, Hiyanglam and surrounding areas took out a 3-km-long protest march on Sunday night, raising the slogan of 'No NRC, No Census', and opposed the exercise before resettlement of the internally displaced persons (IDPs).

As the rally proceeded towards the Kakching district headquarters, police stopped the agitators near the Keirak Dam area and asked them to return, they said.

The tension spiralled into violence, with some among the protesters resorting to stone-pelting, prompting the police to fire several tear gas shells to disperse the crowd. A few protesters sustained minor injuries, the officials added.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis in Manipur since May 2023. PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mumbai doctor-mountaineer, wife still missing in Nepal
LIVE! Mumbai doctor-mountaineer, wife still missing in Nepal

Rains or glacier lake outburst? What triggered Nepal floods
Rains or glacier lake outburst? What triggered Nepal floods

A new scientific report reveals that the recent devastating floods in Nepal's Bhotekoshi-Trishuli corridor were triggered by a massive ice-rock avalanche from the high Himalayas, challenging initial assumptions of rainfall or glacial...

Nepal flash floods: 903 dead, 4,247 still missing
Nepal flash floods: 903 dead, 4,247 still missing

The death toll from devastating flash floods in Nepal has tragically risen to 903, with 4,247 people still reported missing, including security personnel and foreigners. India has dispatched an 18-member team of forensic experts to...

16-yr-old gang-raped in moving sleeper bus in Greater Noida
16-yr-old gang-raped in moving sleeper bus in Greater Noida

A 16-year-old Class 11 student was allegedly gang-raped inside a sleeper bus in Delhi's Kashmere Gate area, leading to the arrest of the driver and conductor.

LIVEBLOG: Daayra - Kareena And Prithviraj Unveil Trailer
LIVEBLOG: Daayra - Kareena And Prithviraj Unveil Trailer

The much-awaited Daayra trailer is here! Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran and directed by Meghna Gulzar, the trailer launch promises plenty of excitement. Stay tuned for the latest updates, highlights and reactions...