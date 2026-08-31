Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Maharashtra's draft electoral roll published

Mon, 31 August 2026
Share:
20:08
image
Maharashtra's draft electoral roll published on Monday contains 7.71 crore electors across all 36 districts and 288 assembly constituencies. It comprises 3.95 crore male voters, 3.75 crore female voters and 3,087 third-gender electors.

Pune has the highest number of electors among the districts, with 62.13 lakh voters, of which 31.51 lakh are male and 30.62 lakh female, followed by Mumbai Suburban with 51.71 lakh electors.

According to the CEO's office, eligible voters whose names are missing from the draft roll can file claims and objections between August 31 and September 30.

They can seek inclusion by submitting Form 6 along with the required declaration, an objection to an entry can be filed through Form 7, and corrections to details such as name, address, age or gender can be sought through Form 8, it was stated.

Nashik has 21.09 lakh male voters against 19.6 lakh female voters, a difference of 1.41 lakh, while Mumbai Suburban has 26.51 lakh male and 25.2 lakh female voters, a gap of 1.31 lakh.

In contrast, Nagpur has 15.99 lakh male voters and 15.95 lakh female voters, with a slim difference of just 4,321. Sindhudurg has 3.05 lakh male and 2.9 lakh female voters, a gap of 6,015.

Interestingly, Ratnagiri is the only district where women (6.09 lakh) outnumbered men (5.87 lakh) by a substantial margin of 22,188.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maharashtra's draft electoral roll published
LIVE! Maharashtra's draft electoral roll published

At 7.8% GDP growth, India is fastest growing major economy
At 7.8% GDP growth, India is fastest growing major economy

India's economy recorded a robust 7.8 per cent growth in the April-June quarter of fiscal year 2026-27, surpassing both market expectations and the Reserve Bank of India's forecast. This strong performance positions India as the world's...

Revealed: What Modi said to Iranian President about war
Revealed: What Modi said to Iranian President about war

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at the SCO summit, advocating for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the West Asia conflict and expressing India's desire to expand and diversify trade with Iran....

'One issue' stalled Sonia's book, clarifies Penguin India
'One issue' stalled Sonia's book, clarifies Penguin India

Penguin Random House India has denied any external pressure influenced its decision not to publish Sonia Gandhi's memoir, 'Belonging: A Journey of Love', stating an 'impasse over a particular issue' led to the author's team withdrawing...

SC to hear govt plea on quashing FIRs against protesters
SC to hear govt plea on quashing FIRs against protesters

The Supreme Court will hear a plea from the Centre to quash FIRs against students involved in NEET examination paper leak protests. This development comes amidst planned fresh protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and follows...