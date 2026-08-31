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They can seek inclusion by submitting Form 6 along with the required declaration, an objection to an entry can be filed through Form 7, and corrections to details such as name, address, age or gender can be sought through Form 8, it was stated.





Nashik has 21.09 lakh male voters against 19.6 lakh female voters, a difference of 1.41 lakh, while Mumbai Suburban has 26.51 lakh male and 25.2 lakh female voters, a gap of 1.31 lakh.





In contrast, Nagpur has 15.99 lakh male voters and 15.95 lakh female voters, with a slim difference of just 4,321. Sindhudurg has 3.05 lakh male and 2.9 lakh female voters, a gap of 6,015.





Interestingly, Ratnagiri is the only district where women (6.09 lakh) outnumbered men (5.87 lakh) by a substantial margin of 22,188. -- PTI

Maharashtra's draft electoral roll published on Monday contains 7.71 crore electors across all 36 districts and 288 assembly constituencies. It comprises 3.95 crore male voters, 3.75 crore female voters and 3,087 third-gender electors.Pune has the highest number of electors among the districts, with 62.13 lakh voters, of which 31.51 lakh are male and 30.62 lakh female, followed by Mumbai Suburban with 51.71 lakh electors.According to the CEO's office, eligible voters whose names are missing from the draft roll can file claims and objections between August 31 and September 30.