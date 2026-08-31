Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Life term for 5 men who gang-raped minor girl on Navratri

Mon, 31 August 2026
Share:
15:25
image
A special POCSO court in Vadodara on Monday sentenced five men to life imprisonment in the 2024 case of a minor girl's gangrape on a Navratri night in the city, describing the crime as "the most heinous incident".

Additional District and Sessions Judge CM Pawar imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on each of the five convicts and also ordered the government to pay Rs 10 lakh compensation to the survivor, special public prosecutor Nayan Sukhadwala said.

"The court observed that women play a vital role in society, and gang-rape committed on a woman or a minor is an extremely serious matter. The court described this as a most heinous incident," Sukhadwala told reporters.

"The court further remarked that an incident of gangrape occurring during Navratri, a festival dedicated to Goddess Amba, cannot be treated lightly, noting that the evidence presented was strong and beyond reasonable doubt," he added. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 10-yo made to stand in sun for forgetting book dies
LIVE! 10-yo made to stand in sun for forgetting book dies

Modi meets Iran President in Bishkek amid Middle East crisis
Modi meets Iran President in Bishkek amid Middle East crisis

"The two leaders discussed various aspects of bilateral ties. They reviewed recent developments in the West Asia region. Prime Minister reiterated India's consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and...

SIR removes one-third of voters in Delhi's draft list
SIR removes one-third of voters in Delhi's draft list

Delhi's draft electoral roll has been published, showing 47.7 lakh voters excluded. Those omitted can file claims until September 30, with the final roll due on November 4. The exclusion follows a Special Intensive Revision exercise...

Nepal floods: 933 hydropower workers feared trapped in tunnels
Nepal floods: 933 hydropower workers feared trapped in tunnels

Over 900 workers and employees are missing from various hydropower project sites in Nepal following massive flash floods triggered by an ice and rock collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border. Rescue teams, assisted by experts from India and...

'Bad uncle' gave chocolates: 3-yr-old sexually abused
'Bad uncle' gave chocolates: 3-yr-old sexually abused

A three-year-old nursery student in Delhi was allegedly sexually assaulted by her school bus driver, leading to his arrest. Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and issued an advisory to schools regarding staff...