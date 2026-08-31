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LG lays foundation for 30 smart bus shelters in Ladakh

Mon, 31 August 2026
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15:14
The Kargil War Memorial today. Pic: Seema Pant/Rediff
The Kargil War Memorial today. Pic: Seema Pant/Rediff
Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday laid the foundation stone for 30 smart bus shelters -- 15 each in Leh and Kargil, in a significant step towards creating safe, smart and sustainable public transport infrastructure.

"The project is not merely about constructing bus shelters, but about creating safe, comfortable, technology-enabled and sustainable public transport infrastructure suited to Ladakh's unique environment," the lieutenant governor said.

He said the shelters will provide covered seating and weather-protected waiting areas, offering much-needed protection from extreme cold, strong winds and snowfall.

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