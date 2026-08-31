India's exemplary GDP growth a herculean feat: PM

17:34

PM Narendra Modi tweets on the 7.8% GDP growth: "India's exemplary GDP growth of 7.8% during Q1 of FY 2026-27 is a herculean feat.



"The collective strength of our people ensured India delivered such growth despite oil price shocks and supply chain issues in the midst of global uncertainties.



"Doomsayers were doomed and India bloomed...yet again."



India's real gross domestic product (GDP) grew 7.8 per cent in the first quarter (April-June) of the current financial year 2026-27, surpassing the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) earlier estimate of 7 per cent for the quarter, according to data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI).



The latest figures show that the Indian economy maintained its growth momentum despite global headwinds.