In the Nepal village with the viral green house nothing is left

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This house withstood the horrific floods while everything around it was damaged

As floodwaters tore through parts of Nepal's Trishuli region, sweeping away homes, shops and vehicles, a mint-green, two-storey house stood nearly untouched amid the destruction, becoming a striking reminder of the devastation that survivors are now struggling to comprehend.



Around the house, which is now viral on social media, the landscape tells a different story. Buildings have been washed away, bridges have disappeared, and families have been forced to leave behind homes and livelihoods as rescue and relief operations continue in the flood-hit region.



For residents, the disaster unfolded within moments after warnings were issued about the glacial lake outburst and rising floodwaters.



Local resident Phulmaya Lama told ANI that people initially found it difficult to believe that a flood of such magnitude could reach their area.



"We were at home going about our regular daily lives. I had a clothing shop nearby. I opened the shop, cleaned it up, and was sitting there. As soon as we received information that the glacial lake in Tibet had burst, and that Timure village was gone, Syabrubesi was gone... they were all giving warnings and telling everyone to run away," Lama said.



She recalled seeing people rushing to safety as police used loudspeakers to warn residents.



"When we looked, we saw the flood coming, as high as the mountain itself. So all of us ran away. In the midst of all the panic, elderly people, school children, school buses, and the police van that was alerting us--even the police vehicle got swept away," she said.



Lama said her own house was destroyed and that her family has been staying at another person's home for six days.



"Our house was also destroyed. Nothing is left. Right now, we are staying in the village, taking shelter in someone else's house. It has been six days now. Right now, we have no idea about eating, drinking, or where to stay," she said.



She said several people from around her home remain missing.



"Everyone around us is fine, but next to our house, a woman and her son disappeared. On the other side, there was a hotel; a brother and sister from there also disappeared. And an old man who was sitting right here disappeared as well. Five people from near our house couldn't be found," Lama said.



Another survivor described returning to an area where almost nothing remained.



"Everything is gone, sir, nothing is left... The helicopter brought us yesterday. Everyone is fine... All the money kept for an operation is gone, everything is gone," the resident said. -- ANI