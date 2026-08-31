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IIT-Kanpur's MoU with ISKCON for student well-being stokes row

Mon, 31 August 2026
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A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between IIT Kanpur and ISKCON for programmes aimed at student well-being, stress management and value-based education became centre of controversy with people questioning the involvement of a religious organisation in such initiatives prompting the institute to delete the announcement.

In a X post on Saturday, IIT Kanpur announced the signing of a two-year MoU with ISKCON, providing a framework for the organisation to conduct voluntary educational and well-being programmes for interested IIT-K students.

"Under the collaboration, ISCKON may offer a series of certified courses covering areas such as self-management, wellness, personal development, stress management, and self-esteem. Each course will comprise eight one-hour sessions, with participation entirely voluntary," the institute said. -- PTI

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