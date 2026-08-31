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Bombay HC dismisses NEET aspirant's plea over marks, imposes Rs 25,000 costs

Mon, 31 August 2026
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12:31
Representational image
Representational image
The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court has dismissed a petition filed by a 17-year-old NEET aspirant who claimed that she expected around 680 marks out of 720, against the 160 marks awarded by the National Testing Agency (NTA), after inspection of her original OMR answer sheet established that the score declared by the agency was correct. The court imposed costs of Rs 25,000 on the petitioner.

A division bench of Justice Anil S. Kilor and Justice Rajnish R. Vyas, in its judgment dated August 24, dealt with the writ petition filed by Shrishti Shantibodh Mishra, a minor aspiring for admission to the MBBS course, through her natural guardian mother.

The petitioner had challenged the scorecard dated July 16, 2026, issued by the NTA, contending that the award of only 160 marks out of 720 in NEET was arbitrary and did not reflect the responses actually marked by her. She sought, among other reliefs, setting aside of the scorecard, production of the original OMR answer sheet and verification and re-tallying of the responses recorded in the physical OMR sheet.

During the pendency of the petition, the authorities permitted the student to personally inspect the original OMR answer sheet in order to ensure fairness.

The petitioner had also filed an additional affidavit on August 7 stating that she was ready to remain present for inspection of the original OMR sheet and understood that consequences permissible under law could follow if her contention was found to be incorrect. -- ANI

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