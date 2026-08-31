Bangladesh may join Mecca Pact with Saudi, Pak, Turkiye

10:16

Bangladesh has said it saw no risk in joining the Mecca defence pact with Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Pakistan, asserting it would not restrict Dhaka's engagement with other partners.



Signed on August 7, the 'Makkah Joint Defence Agreement' establishes a framework for collective deterrence and stipulates that an armed attack on any one of the three countries would be considered an attack on all three.



State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir's statement during a media briefing on Sunday came days after Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman told Parliament that Bangladesh would positively consider joining the Mecca defence, if invited, and said it was an internal matter of "our Muslim family" with no scope for others to be concerned about it.



"This is a unique pact that presents new opportunities," he told reporters at the Foreign Ministry after Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Abdullah Zafer bin Abiyah called on him.



Kobir added Bangladesh was currently holding discussions on this matter and "those discussions are progressing positively with all bilateral partners." -- PTI