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Answer keys for UGC NET announced, says NTA

Mon, 31 August 2026
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The answer keys for the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) were announced on Friday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said.

"The Final Answer Keys of UGC-NET 2026 have been officially released for 84 subjects," the agency said in a post on X.

The NTA had ordered fresh examinations for candidates who appeared for the English, Commerce and Sociology papers in June this year after an expert committee found factual, typographical, translation and language-related errors in the question papers.

The NTA released the UGC-NET answer key on August 16, nearly two months after the examination, while issuing a special notice concerning the Sociology, Commerce and English papers.

Later, on the same day, it announced that the three examinations would be conducted afresh in September, citing the errors.

The re-examinations are scheduled for September 9 and 10, and candidates will not be required to pay an additional examination fee.

The NET is conducted by NTA to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for the role of assistant professor and for the junior research fellowship (JRF) in Indian universities and colleges. -- PTI

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