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AI-generated visuals flood social media after Nepal disaster

Mon, 31 August 2026
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13:03
-A drone view shows houses covered in mud at Devighat. Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
-A drone view shows houses covered in mud at Devighat. Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters
Nepal is battling a deluge of misinformation, alongside rescue and relief operations as fake and AI-generated visuals inundated social media following the devastating flash floods, prompting the government to order 72 users to remove inappropriate content over the past few days.

The Nepal Press Council, the country's media regulatory body, has opened a dedicated portal, titled "Special Complaints on the Bhotekoshi Incident", through which the public can report misinformation and graphic material related to the disaster, The Kathmandu Post reported on Monday.

The move comes as social media platforms have been inundated with dramatic videos and images purportedly showing the destruction caused by the flash floods in the Himalayan nation.

While some of the footage is genuine, fact-checkers have found that several widely circulated videos and images are from disasters in other countries, recycled from earlier events or generated or manipulated using artificial intelligence, the report said.

The rapid spread of misleading content has complicated an already chaotic information environment at a time when families are desperately searching for missing relatives and authorities are trying to establish the full extent of the disaster.

For social media users chasing views and virality, the tragedy has also become a source of lucrative content, prompting concerns among authorities, journalists and fact-checkers.

According to Nepal Press Council Chairman Umesh Shrestha, 72 social media users have been instructed to remove inappropriate content, most of it posted through personal accounts.

The council's dedicated portal had received 101 complaints by 5 pm on Saturday, including complaints against 67 personal accounts that had posted gruesome visuals, Shrestha said.

"Similarly, complaints have been lodged against some online news portals and their social media pages," he said, adding that mainstream media organisations had largely avoided publishing misleading information and excessively graphic visuals.

"This is a positive takeaway," Shrestha said.

One widely circulated video purported to show Home Minister Sudan Gurung inside a tunnel at the disaster site helping with rescue operations. The footage, however, was traced to a tunnel rescue operation in Uttarakhand, India, and had originally been posted by the Fire Service Uttarakhand Police on August 14. -- ANI

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