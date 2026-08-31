3-year-old 'kidnapped' from Delhi hospital recovered from Bihar

22:45

A three-year-old boy allegedly kidnapped from a government hospital in west Delhi by a woman who wanted to raise him as her own son was safely recovered from Bihar's Munger district after a police pursuit spanning more than 1,000 km, officials said on Monday.



The child went missing on August 27 while playing near his mother, who was at the hospital to collect medicines, police said.



A case under the relevant section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Khyala police station following a PCR call around noon.



During the investigation, police analysed CCTV footage from the hospital and adjoining areas and spotted an unidentified woman carrying the child away.



Her movements were tracked through multiple CCTV cameras, which showed her travelling towards Madipur village in an e-rickshaw, officials said.



The woman was identified as 31-year-old Chunari Devi, a temporary resident of Madipur and a native of Bihar's Banka district. Local inquiry revealed that she had left Delhi for her native state.



Acting on technical surveillance and local intelligence, a police team reached Asnaha village in Munger district and safely recovered the child, they said. -- PTI