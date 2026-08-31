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29 tourists from TN rescued from Nepal reach Delhi

Mon, 31 August 2026
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A group of 29 tourists from Tamil Nadu, who were rescued following a disaster in Nepal, arrived at the Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi on Monday.

They were received and welcomed by Tamil Nadu Minister for Non-Resident Tamils Welfare, K Thennarasu, and the Tamil Nadu Government's Special Representative in New Delhi, K Venkata Narayana.

Additional Chief Secretary and Principal Resident Commissioner of Tamil Nadu House Jaya, Resident Commissioner Ashish Kumar, and Commissioner of Non-Resident Tamils Welfare R Satheesh were among the senior officials present on the occasion.

According to a government press release, a three-member team of nodal officers from the Tamil Nadu government is currently stationed in Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal, to assist visiting relatives and coordinate rescue and relief measures with local authorities. Family members seeking information can also reach out to the control room set up at Tamil Nadu House, the release said. PTI

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