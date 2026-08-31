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2 shooters of Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan killed In encounter

Mon, 31 August 2026
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08:26
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Two suspected sharpshooters carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 each in the murder case of Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Balyan were killed in a police encounter in Shamli on Monday, police said.

The two accused, identified as Mohit (22) and Sumit (24), both from Sonipat in Haryana, were injured in retaliatory firing by the police near an Indian Gas warehouse on Kairana Road, according to a statement issued by the Shamli police.

The injured accused were taken to the District Joint Hospital in Shamli, where doctors declared both dead during treatment, police said.

Balyan was leaving a gym in the Kotwali area of Shamli around 6.45 pm on August 26 when four assailants travelling on two motorcycles opened fire on him. He sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a nearby community health centre, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

A video of the attack surfaced on social media, purportedly showing Balyan emerging from the gym and walking towards his car when the incident happened.

The post-mortem report confirmed that Balyan sustained five gunshot injuries, including two to the head, according to officials. PTI

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