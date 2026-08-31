Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

10-yo made to stand in sun for forgetting book dies

Mon, 31 August 2026
Share:
15:23
image
A 10-year-old girl student at a government school in east Delhi's Vinod Nagar died during treatment last week, with her family alleging that she was made to stand in the sun as punishment for not bringing a book to school, police sources said on Monday.

According to the sources, the incident occurred at the Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya on August 27. According to the family, the school called the girl's mother, Anjali, after her health deteriorated.

Anjali alleged that on reaching the school, she found her daughter standing out in the sun and in poor health.

The family alleged that the teacher had punished the girl for not bringing a book. She was subsequently taken to a hospital, where she died during treatment on August 27, the source said.

Following the incident, family members and local residents held a protest outside the school, demanding strict action against those responsible.

BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi also reached the spot and said an inquiry would be conducted and strict action will e taken against any school staff member found guilty. The allegations are being investigated, the police source said. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 10-yo made to stand in sun for forgetting book dies
LIVE! 10-yo made to stand in sun for forgetting book dies

Modi meets Iran President in Bishkek amid Middle East crisis
Modi meets Iran President in Bishkek amid Middle East crisis

"The two leaders discussed various aspects of bilateral ties. They reviewed recent developments in the West Asia region. Prime Minister reiterated India's consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and...

SIR removes one-third of voters in Delhi's draft list
SIR removes one-third of voters in Delhi's draft list

Delhi's draft electoral roll has been published, showing 47.7 lakh voters excluded. Those omitted can file claims until September 30, with the final roll due on November 4. The exclusion follows a Special Intensive Revision exercise...

Nepal floods: 933 hydropower workers feared trapped in tunnels
Nepal floods: 933 hydropower workers feared trapped in tunnels

Over 900 workers and employees are missing from various hydropower project sites in Nepal following massive flash floods triggered by an ice and rock collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border. Rescue teams, assisted by experts from India and...

'Bad uncle' gave chocolates: 3-yr-old sexually abused
'Bad uncle' gave chocolates: 3-yr-old sexually abused

A three-year-old nursery student in Delhi was allegedly sexually assaulted by her school bus driver, leading to his arrest. Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) and issued an advisory to schools regarding staff...