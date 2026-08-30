Wise words abroad, silence at home: Sibal slams Bhagwat

09:58

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday took a swipe at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his remarks in the US that unity in diversity is in Bharat's DNA, saying words don't matter as actions must speak.



Sibal, who is a senior advocate and an Independent Rajya Sabha MP, slammed Bhagwat's comments and said it was a case of "wise words abroad" but "silence at home".



"Bhagwat in New York: 'Diversity is a decoration of our innate unity. It has to be protected'. Wise words abroad, silence at home. Words don't matter, actions must speak!" Sibal said on X.



His remarks came after Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Bhagwat said that unity in diversity is in Bharat's DNA, underscoring that it has to be celebrated, respected and accepted.



Addressing over 6,000 members of the Indian-American community and interfaith leaders at a mega rally at Infosys Theatre in the iconic city Madison Square Garden in New York on Saturday, Bhagwat gave a clarion call to embrace diversity and support communities.



"When we say America, United States of America, one word is often discussed, that is pluralism. And when we say Bharat, another phrase is discussed: unity in diversity," he said, drawing applause from the attendees at the Universal Oneness Celebration' organised by the American Hindus For Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD) forum.



For Bharat, this unity and diversity, both are in the DNA, he said, citing Swami Vivekananda's message that every nation has a mission to accomplish, a destiny to fulfil.



"What is the destiny given to Bharat? Bharat is there to realise, and from time to time, make the world realise this unity in diversity. We are one, and due to this diversity, that oneness is decorated," the RSS chief said.



"Diversity has to be celebrated, respected, accepted, and at the same time, we must keep in mind this feeling of oneness. It is a very real feeling," he further said in the nearly hour-long address. -- PTI