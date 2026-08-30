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Uttarakhand Cong to file FIRs across districts over 'purification' ritual row

Sun, 30 August 2026
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Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge./@INCIndia_X/ANI Photo
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge./@INCIndia_X/ANI Photo
The Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee will lodge FIRs at multiple locations across all districts of the state on Monday over the "purification" carried out at Haldwani's Ramlila Ground after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's rally on August 8, following the decision and directions of the AICC.

The Congress will also hold a major protest in the state capital, Dehradun, on September 7 over the Kharge issue. Senior party leaders, including Uttarakhand Congress in-charge Kumari Selja, are expected to participate in the protest.

Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly, Yashpal Arya, has confirmed these programmes.

Notably, the issue has gained momentum after a "purification" ritual was reportedly carried out at the Ramlila Ground in Haldwani following Kharge's rally on August 8. -- ANI

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