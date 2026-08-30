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Two Goa men booked for extorting Rs 41 lakh from realty firm

Sun, 30 August 2026
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The Mumbai police have registered an extortion case against two Goa residents and their associates who allegedly took Rs 41 lakh and demanded Rs 6 crore from a real estate company's representative to allow uninterrupted work on an ongoing project in the coastal state, an official said on Sunday.

The NM Joshi Marg police registered an FIR on August 27 following a complaint by a liaison officer with 'The House of Abhinandan Lodha', who alleged that the accused threatened to halt construction at the project site unless paid, the official said.

According to police, the accused, Siddhesh Jana Tari, Pritesh Salgaonkar, and their associates, allegedly demanded Rs 6 crore from the complainant to allow the company's project in Goa to continue without obstruction.

Tari allegedly accepted Rs 34 lakh, while Salgaonkar accepted Rs 7 lakh from the complainant in multiple instalments over the last five months, extorting Rs 41 lakh in all, they said. -- PTI

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