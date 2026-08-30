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Toy trains cancelled as Shimla-Kalka track hangs mid-air

Sun, 30 August 2026
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19:57
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Amid persistent rain, ten trains on the Shimla-Kalka narrow gauge railway line -- a UNESCO World Heritage Site -- were cancelled after soil surrounding a stretch of track in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district was washed away.

Soil slippage between Koti and Gumman stations left a section of the track suspended in air, with railways halting operation of 'toy trains' on the section Saturday night in view of the situation, officials said.

As many as 10 trains between Kalka and Shimla were cancelled on Sunday, Shimla Railway Station Superintendent Sanjay Gevar said. Resumption of services will be considered only after the track is secured and its condition has been assessed.

According to a notification issued by the railways, soil was washed away from around the track near Bridge No 57 between Koti and Gumman. 

Passengers who had pre-booked tickets for the 'toy train' service faced some inconvenience due to the cancellations, with its impact visible at the Shimla station. Usually bustling with tourists and travellers on weekends, the station was relatively quiet this Sunday. -- PTI

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