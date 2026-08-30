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Three men drown in Thane creek

Sun, 30 August 2026
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19:15
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Three men drowned while swimming in the Thane creek in Retibunder area of the city on Sunday afternoon, civic officials said.

The deceased were identified as Alam Syed (42), Rizwan Syed (42), and Sahil Polandas (30), all residents of Thakurpada in Mumbra.

Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation, said the incident occurred near the Ganesh Visarjan Ghat along the Mumbai-Nashik Highway.

The RDMC control room received the emergency alert at 3.8 pm, he said.

The trio apparently misjudged the depth of the water and drowned, he said.

The bodies were recovered by 4.20 pm. Further probe was on. -- PTI

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