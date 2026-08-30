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Three infiltrators prevented from entering India, says Assam CM

Sun, 30 August 2026
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14:18
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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that three foreign nationals have been prevented from entering India illegally, adding that the government was making the borders impenetrable through a layered defence mechanism.

He said the illegal entry was prevented on Friday night, but did not share any other details.

In a post on X on Saturday night, Sarma said, "Last night, three individuals were identified and prevented from entering India by our alert forces. We will prevent all such attempts, always."

"We are turning our borders into impenetrable defences through layered mechanisms to prevent the illegal entry of any immigrant," he said.

Assam's Sribhumi, Cachar, Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar districts share 267.5 km border with Bangladesh.

There is an Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Sutarkandi in Sribhumi. The northeast has three ICPs along the India-Bangladesh border, with the other two at Dawki in Meghalaya and Akhaura in Tripura.

Another ICP in the region is at Darranga in Assam along the India-Bhutan border.

Assam Police had earlier said that the state force and BSF would do everything possible to prevent any attempt to enter the country from Bangladesh illegally. -- PTI

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