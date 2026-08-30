Tears of relief as 31 Keralites return from flood-hit Nepal

13:03

A 20-minute delay at a Buddha temple have saved their lives -- a realisation that brought tears and a sense of disbelief to a 31-member group of Keralites who returned safely to the state on Sunday after being stranded in flash flood-hit Nepal.



The group, which included women, infants and elderly persons, arrived at the international airport here, where emotional scenes unfolded as the travellers were reunited with their anxious family members.



Members of the group recalled the miraculous escape they had because of a delay at a Buddha temple and how they spent the terrifying night that followed the disaster, wherein they had to walk in search of a safe place without proper food or opportunity to attend to basic needs.



All this after they themselves witnessed furious floods sweeping through the buildings within seconds, around 600 feet below.



The travellers said they were on their way from Kathmandu to Pokhara when the flash floods struck the Himalayan country.



"Around 20-25 minutes we spent at a Buddha temple at the request of the women in our group helped save us from the tragedy," one of the men said.



"But for the delay, we would have been crossing the bridge and road when they were completely washed away," he said, recalling the narrow escape.



Another member of the group said police stopped them while they were travelling from Kathmandu to Pokhara. -- PTI