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Suspected criminal held with pistol in Jammu

Sun, 30 August 2026
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A suspected criminal was arrested with a pistol and a 'toka' (sharp-edged weapon) on the outskirts of Jammu city on Sunday, the police said.

A police party on routine patrolling noticed the person moving under suspicious circumstances at Malik Market in Narwal area and stopped him for frisking, a police spokesman said.

A pistol and a toka were recovered from his possession, following which he was taken into custody and arrested, he said.

The recovered weapons were seized as per the prescribed procedure, the spokesman said.

He said a case under relevant provisions of law has been registered and further investigation has been initiated to ascertain the source of the illegal weapons and the accused's possible involvement in criminal activities. -- PTI

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