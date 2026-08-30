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Sugar prices stay above Rs 60 despite govt measures

Sun, 30 August 2026
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Sugar prices remained above Rs 60 per kg in most retail markets across the country on Sunday, despite several steps taken by the government to check the price rise, according to official data.

The consumer affairs ministry data showed that the all-India average retail price of sugar was Rs 64.24 per kg on Sunday, up 1.77 percent from Rs 63.12 per kg a week earlier. 

The current price is 30 percent higher than a month ago and 38.63 percent higher than the same period last year.

The maximum retail price recorded was Rs 74 per kg, while the minimum was Rs 40 per kg, as on August 30. 

City-wise, retail sugar was selling at Rs 62 per kg in Delhi, Rs 66 per kg in Mumbai, Rs 63 per kg in Chennai and Rs 68 per kg in Ranchi.

Wholesale prices also stayed firm at Rs 59.73 per kg, up 31 percent month-on-month and 38.63 percent year-on-year. price was Rs 58.66 per kg a week ago.

The elevated retail and wholesale prices come even as ex-mill rates have declined nearly 20 percent following the government's decision to allow duty-free imports of 10 lakh tonnes of raw sugar. -- PTI

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