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Speeding SUV kills senior citizen on morning walk in Nagpur; 3 detained

Sun, 30 August 2026
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A 74-year-old man out on a morning walk was killed after a speeding Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) hit him in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Sunday, the police said.

One of the SUV's passengers was injured in the incident, which occurred around 5.30 am on Japanese Garden Road in the Civil Lines area, less than a kilometre from the chief minister's official residence here, officials said.

Three persons have been detained, and a case has been registered against the SUV driver, the police said.

According to eyewitnesses, three cars were speeding in the area when one of them hit the man.

A probe was underway to ascertain if the SUV occupants were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, Gittikhadan police station inspector Saran Mirashi told PTI.

As per preliminary information, the SUV had three occupants when it hit the victim, Kailash Sondia, a resident of Awasthi Chowk, who was on a morning walk near Japanese Garden, according to police.

The victim, who suffered serious head injuries, was rushed to a government hospital where doctors declared him dead, the official said. -- PTI

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