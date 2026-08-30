Siblings among four drown in pond in Rajasthan's Dholpur

16:16

A 21-year-old man, his two sisters, and a cousin drowned in a pond in Dholpur district early Sunday morning police said.



According to the police, the incident happened near Birja village.



On Saturday night, Ravi went to the Hiraman Baba temple with his sisters, Manorama and Boto, aged 22 and 25, and 18-year-old cousin, Kallo, to see a fair at Hiraman Kund.



The four went to the pond early in the morning. Ravi entered the water for a bath and began drowning.



Seeing him struggle, his three sisters jumped into the water to rescue him, but they drowned.



Villagers retrieved the bodies of the three women from the pond.



Ravi's body was recovered a few hours later, the police said. -- PTI