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Security tightened ahead of Janmashtami in Mathura

Sun, 30 August 2026
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Days before the Krishna Janmashtami festival, additional police forces have been summoned from all districts of the Agra Zone to manage devotees' influx, with over 4,000 police personnel to be deployed for security and traffic arrangements, officials said on Sunday.

While the festival is being celebrated on September 4 at all major temples -- including those within the Shri Krishna Janmasthan complex -- in Mathura, it will be celebrated on September 5 in Nandgaon.

SSP Shlok Kumar said that, in accordance with Supreme Court directives, a three-tier security arrangement is in place for the Shri Krishna Janmasthan and Shahi Idgah complex. This arrangement is divided into three zones: the 'Red Zone' comprises the temple and Idgah area; the 'Yellow Zone' covers the immediate surrounding vicinity; and the 'Green Zone' encompasses the rest of the city.

Central security forces are deployed in the Red Zone, the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) in the Yellow Zone, and the state police oversee security in the remaining areas. 

During special festivals like the Shri Krishna Janmashtami, the state police force takes charge of managing the visiting devotees and facilitating smooth access for 'darshan', Kumar said. -- PTI

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