Power failure disrupts NEET-PG at Jaipur centres

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After power disruptions marred the NEET-PG 2026 examination at two centres in Jaipur on Sunday, the conducting authority for the exam, NBEMS, has scheduled a retest on September 5.



Only the affected candidates can appear for the exam next month, which will be conducted at 3 pm in Jaipur, according to a notice issued by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).



The NEET-PG 2026 examination, meanwhile, was successfully conducted in other centres of the country. Over 2.6 lakh candidates across 1,111 centres took the exam, officials said.



At the two iON Digital Zone centres in Sitapura, Jaipur, the examination could not be completed due to an internal power failure, which was attributed to the examination conducting agency's technological partner, TCS Ltd, in an NBEMS notice.



The affected centres were iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura (TC Nos. 41682 and 41683).



The NBEMS has also called an immediate meeting to decide the course of action against the technological partner and the agency responsible for ensuring adequate infrastructure at the examination centres, officials stated. -- PTI