Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Power failure disrupts NEET-PG at Jaipur centres

Sun, 30 August 2026
Share:
15:20
File image
File image
After power disruptions marred the NEET-PG 2026 examination at two centres in Jaipur on Sunday, the conducting authority for the exam, NBEMS, has scheduled a retest on September 5.

Only the affected candidates can appear for the exam next month, which will be conducted at 3 pm in Jaipur, according to a notice issued by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

The NEET-PG 2026 examination, meanwhile, was successfully conducted in other centres of the country. Over 2.6 lakh candidates across 1,111 centres took the exam, officials said.

  At the two iON Digital Zone centres in Sitapura, Jaipur, the examination could not be completed due to an internal power failure, which was attributed to the examination conducting agency's technological partner, TCS Ltd, in an NBEMS notice.

The affected centres were iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura (TC Nos. 41682 and 41683).

The NBEMS has also called an immediate meeting to decide the course of action against the technological partner and the agency responsible for ensuring adequate infrastructure at the examination centres, officials stated. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Power failure disrupts NEET-PG at Jaipur centres
LIVE! Power failure disrupts NEET-PG at Jaipur centres

Kanpur crash: DGCA flagged safety issues with Tecnam plane
Kanpur crash: DGCA flagged safety issues with Tecnam plane

Aviation regulator DGCA had flagged safety issues concerning Tecnam aircraft over a month before a Tecnam P2006T training aircraft crashed in Kanpur on August 27, killing a trainee pilot and an instructor.

Nepal tragedy: Death toll reaches 768; over 275 Indians missing
Nepal tragedy: Death toll reaches 768; over 275 Indians missing

The death toll from flash floods in central Nepal has surged to 734, with nearly 2,500 people still missing. India has intensified its rescue and relief efforts, sending additional aid, technical teams, and forensic experts, while also...

Maratha quota stir: Jarange warns of march to Mumbai
Maratha quota stir: Jarange warns of march to Mumbai

Activist Manoj Jarange on Sunday stood firm on his demand for Kunbi caste certificates for all Marathas as his indefinite hunger strike entered the second day, warning that he would march to Mumbai if the Maharashtra government failed to...

Actor Chandrachur Singh files FIR over family property dispute
Actor Chandrachur Singh files FIR over family property dispute

Bollywood actor Chandrachur Singh has filed an FIR against his aunt and cousins, alleging that his grandfather's will was forged in 1997 to disinherit his father. The complaint claims prime properties were sold based on this disputed...