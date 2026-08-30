Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Policeman stabbed with syringe while on patrol duty in Keralam

Sun, 30 August 2026
Share:
11:48
File image
File image
A policeman on patrolling duty was injured after being stabbed with a syringe in Kozhikode, officials said on Sunday.

The injured cop has been identified as Adarsh K (21), attached to the Kozhikode Town police station.

According to the police, they received information about a clash at Mananchira Square around 7.40 pm on Saturday.

When Adarsh, who was on patrolling duty, reached the spot, he saw six persons assembled there in a suspicious manner, the police said.

On seeing the police personnel in uniform, two of them fled the scene.

Adarsh then approached the remaining four and questioned them about what they were carrying.

One of the suspects allegedly restrained the police personnel and stabbed him with a syringe before fleeing along with the others, the police said.

Other police personnel soon reached the spot and shifted Adarsh to a hospital. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Nepal issues warning as Bhotekoshi water level rises again
LIVE! Nepal issues warning as Bhotekoshi water level rises again

Nepal tragedy: Death toll reaches 734; over 275 Indians missing
Nepal tragedy: Death toll reaches 734; over 275 Indians missing

The death toll from flash floods in central Nepal has surged to 734, with nearly 2,500 people still missing. India has intensified its rescue and relief efforts, sending additional aid, technical teams, and forensic experts, while also...

How a tea break saved 5 friends in devastating Nepal floods
How a tea break saved 5 friends in devastating Nepal floods

Five friends from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, narrowly escaped being swept away by flash floods in Nepal's Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river valleys thanks to an impromptu tea break. They endured two tense days on higher ground, witnessing...

'If any Hindu thinks there should be no Muslim in Bharat...'
'If any Hindu thinks there should be no Muslim in Bharat...'

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stated that a true Hindu believes in the unity of humanity and that all religious paths lead to the same goal, asserting that 'if any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslim in Bharat, he will not remain Hindu'.

AAP leader shot dead by 4 armed assailants in Punjab
AAP leader shot dead by 4 armed assailants in Punjab

Aam Aadmi Party leader Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi was shot dead by four armed assailants in Ferozepur.