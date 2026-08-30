Policeman stabbed with syringe while on patrol duty in Keralam

11:48

File image

A policeman on patrolling duty was injured after being stabbed with a syringe in Kozhikode, officials said on Sunday.



The injured cop has been identified as Adarsh K (21), attached to the Kozhikode Town police station.



According to the police, they received information about a clash at Mananchira Square around 7.40 pm on Saturday.



When Adarsh, who was on patrolling duty, reached the spot, he saw six persons assembled there in a suspicious manner, the police said.



On seeing the police personnel in uniform, two of them fled the scene.



Adarsh then approached the remaining four and questioned them about what they were carrying.



One of the suspects allegedly restrained the police personnel and stabbed him with a syringe before fleeing along with the others, the police said.



Other police personnel soon reached the spot and shifted Adarsh to a hospital. -- PTI