Over 400 passengers rescued after hill slip thwarts train run on Kalka-Shimla route

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At least 391 passengers and 40 train crew were evacuated to Kalka after a hill slip scuppered operations at the Kalka-Shimla route, leaving part of a connecting bridge exposed, Northern Railway said on Sunday.



The slippage, caused by incessant rain, undermined a section of the track between Koti and Ghumman stations Saturday night.



"Following a hill slip yesterday at Bridge No. 57 between the Koti and Ghumman stations on the Shimla-Kalka UNESCO World Heritage section, Northern Railway officials executed a prompt and seamless rescue operation, ensuring zero inconvenience to travelers," a Railways press note said.



Four incoming trains were short-terminated in the wake of the accident.



More than 400 passengers and train crew were picked up in five buses, and two Tempo Travellers from Solan, Koti, and Dharampur, Railways said.



The press note said that while local passengers were disbursed to their destinations, around 120 passengers were accommodated on Train No 13052, which was specially rescheduled to 1.30 am. -- PTI