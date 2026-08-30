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Nurse found murdered in Hyderabad, police probe possible sexual assault

Sun, 30 August 2026
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18:17
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
A 21-year-old nurse was found dead with bleeding injuries on her face in Hyderabad, the police said on Sunday.

The woman, a native of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, was found dead on Saturday in a room near the hospital where she worked.

Hospital staff discovered her and alerted the police.

"There were bleeding injuries on her face. She is suspected to have been murdered by an unidentified person," a senior police official said.

The official said police were investigating the circumstances surrounding her death from all angles.

The police were also examining whether she had been sexually assaulted and were awaiting the medical report.

A murder case has been registered at Pahadi Shareef police station. -- PTI

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