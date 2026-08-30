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Modi pays tribute to LB Shastri in Tashkent, plants tree with Uzbek Prez

Sun, 30 August 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri, in Tashkent on Sunday./Image courtesy @narendramodi X/ANI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays homage to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri, in Tashkent on Sunday./Image courtesy @narendramodi X/ANI Photo
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid floral tribute at the Shastri Memorial, honouring the legacy of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, and jointly planted a tree with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent.

Shastri's "timeless call of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' continues to inspire generations," the Ministry of External Affairs said, adding that his "life embodied simplicity, courage and unwavering devotion to the nation."

India's second Prime Minister, Shastri, suddenly died in the Uzbek capital on January 11, 1966, just hours after signing the historic Tashkent Declaration to end the 1965 Indo-Pakistan War.

Modi and Mirziyoyev also jointly planted a tree in the Presidential Palace garden under India's "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" initiative and Uzbekistan's "Yashil Makon" green efforts, the MEA posted on X.

"The gesture reflects the shared commitment of India and Uzbekistan towards nurturing a greener and more sustainable future," it said.

The tree-planting ceremony came after Modi held delegation-level talks with Mirziyoyev at the Kuksaroy Presidential Palace as part of his two-day state visit to Uzbekistan. -- PTI

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