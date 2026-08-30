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Modi conferred with Uzbekistan's prestigious Order of 'Oliy Darajali Do'stlik'

Sun, 30 August 2026
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Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev confers the country's highest national award, the Order of Oliy Darajali Dustlik, on PM Narendra Modi./DD/ANI Video Grab
Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev confers the country's highest national award, the Order of Oliy Darajali Dustlik, on PM Narendra Modi./DD/ANI Video Grab
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Sunday conferred with Uzbekistan's prestigious 'Oliy Darajali Do'stlik' Order, which he dedicated to the "enduring" bond between India and Uzbekistan.

Modi is in Uzbekistan on a two-day visit to bolster ties in a range of areas including trade, clean energy and connectivity.

The prime minister was conferred with the honour by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

"Honoured to receive the 'Oliy Darajali Do'stlik' Order. I dedicate this to the enduring bond between India and Uzbekistan," Modi said in a social media post.

In his remarks, Modi said, "Being honoured with Uzbekistan's highest award is a matter of great pride for me."

He said the people of India are very familiar with the word used for the award - 'Dostlik'.

"There is hardly a family in India where the word 'Dostlik' is not spoken a hundred times a day. Today, you have truly brought out the essence of it. 'Dostlik' means friendship. The word itself beautifully expresses the sentiment at the heart of the relationship between India and Uzbekistan," he said.

Modi said receiving the award was not his personal honour but an honour for 1.4 billion Indians. -- PTI

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