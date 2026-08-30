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Modi attends Yoga programme in Tashkent

Sun, 30 August 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a yoga programme in Tashkent./Image courtesy Narendra Modi on X
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a yoga programme in Tashkent./Image courtesy Narendra Modi on X
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended a yoga programme organised by the 'Yoga Federation of Uzbekistan' in Tashkent.

Modi also shared glimpses of the warm welcome accorded to him upon his arrival in the Uzbek capital.

In a post on X, sharing glimpses from his visit, the PM said, "A special welcome, wreath-laying at the Yangi Uzbekistan Monument and interaction with the Indian community...Here are highlights from yesterday in Tashkent."

Earlier on August 15, in his Independence Day address to the nation, PM Modi said India's 'soft power' is the seventh strength of Saptadhara, highlighting Yoga, handicrafts, films, animation, gaming, digital content and the broader creative sector as key strengths.

Modi is on a two-day state visit to Uzbekistan, i.e., from August 29 to 30. 

He landed in Tashkent on Saturday for his fourth visit to the Central Asian nation. 

Later in the day, Modi will hold delegation-level talks with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries. -- ANI

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