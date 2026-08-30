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Masked men rob Cong leader Alka Lamba's father's home in Delhi

Sun, 30 August 2026
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18:31
Congress leader Alka Lamba/File image
Congress leader Alka Lamba/File image
Congress leader Alka Lamba's father's home in west Delhi's Tagore Garden was allegedly burgled, with three masked men breaking into the house and escaping with cash and jewellery, the police said on Sunday.

The incident was alleged captured in a CCTV camera installed at the property, with the purported footage -- showing masked men entering the premises and later fleeing on a motorcycle -- going viral on social media platforms.

According to officials, the incident took place in C-Block, Tagore Garden, under Rajouri Garden police station area. A case has been registered in this connection, and police are examining CCTV footage from the premises and surrounding areas to trace the suspects.

According to Lamba, president of All India Mahila Congress, three masked men entered her father's house early Sunday and took away his savings and jewellery. She said her father, 88 years of age, is safe.

"The CCTV footage installed at father's house reveals everything. Three masked men enter the house and, after clearing everything out in 10 minutes, flee on a single bike," Lamba said in a post on X.

Lamba, expressed concern over the safety of residents in the capital and urged police to examine CCTV cameras installed in surrounding area to track the suspects. -- PTI

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