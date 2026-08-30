Keralam youth drowns in swollen culvert in Chhattisgarh; friend rescued

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The SDRF recovered the body at around 10.30 am on Sunday at a spot around one kilometre downstream from where he was swept away, the official said. -- PTI

A 23-year-old man from Keralam drowned after being swept away while crossing a swollen culvert on a motorcycle in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district, the police said on Sunday.His 22-year-old woman friend, who was riding pillion, also fell into a river, on which the river during the incident on Saturday, but locals rescued her, they said.The duo, hailing from Keralam, arrived in Ambikapur, the headquarters of Surguja district, on Friday. They went to Mainpat on a motorcycle on Saturday, Kamleshwarpur police station house officer Manoj Prajapati said.While crossing the Ghunghanta culvert, the motorcycle's wheel suddenly slipped, causing both of them to fall into the river amid a strong current, he said.Local residents managed to rescue the woman, while the man, identified as Yedu Krishnan, was swept away by the strong current, he said.The police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams subsequently launched a search operation.