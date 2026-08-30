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Karnataka guv accepts Nagendra's resignation as minister

Sun, 30 August 2026
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13:37
Former Karnataka minister B Nagendra/ANI Photo
Former Karnataka minister B Nagendra/ANI Photo
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has accepted B Nagendra's resignation as minister, according to an official notification.

The governor accepted the resignation on the recommendation of Chief Minister D K Shivakumar. 

The official notification issued in this connection on August 29 was released to the media on Sunday.

"I have accepted the recommendation of the Chief Minister and in exercise of the powers vested in me under Article 164 (1) of the Constitution of India, I, Thaawarchand Gehlot, Governor of Karnataka, hereby accept the resignation of B Nagendra, Minister for Planning and Statistics from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect," he said. 

Nagendra, slammed by the opposition for his alleged role in the Rs 89 crore Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation 'scam', had announced his resignation on Friday, just 25 days after his re-induction in the Shivakumar-led Cabinet in an expansion. -- PTI

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