Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Kanpur crash: DGCA flagged safety issues with Tecnam aircraft

Sun, 30 August 2026
Share:
14:20
image
Aviation regulator DGCA had flagged safety issues concerning Tecnam aircraft over a month before a Tecnam P2006T training aircraft crashed in Kanpur on August 27, killing a trainee pilot and an instructor.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had also issued safety recommendations to flying training organisations (FTOs) concerning the Tecnam aircraft  and asked them to implement them with immediate effect.

According to official communications accessed and reviewed by PTI, the DGCA had at least twice since 2025 flagged concerns over Tecnam planes, primarily used in India for flying training, with FTOs.

The latest communication, dated July 10, 2026, circulated safety recommendations issued by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) following the May 12, 2022 crash of a twin-engine Tecnam P2006T, operated by FSTC Flying School Pvt Ltd, at Bhiwani in Haryana.

In the email, the regulator advised FTOs to "avoid parking Tecnam aircraft on apron/tarmac for prolonged periods during the summer season prior to commencing training flights".

It also said, "Greater emphasis should be placed on training for handling emergency situations, particularly during critical phases of flight on Tecnam aircraft." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Kanpur crash: DGCA flagged issues with Tecnam aircraft
LIVE! Kanpur crash: DGCA flagged issues with Tecnam aircraft

Parliament buried Art 370: BJP hits out at Kashmiri cleric
Parliament buried Art 370: BJP hits out at Kashmiri cleric

The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit has strongly criticised Mirwaiz Umar Farooq for advocating the restoration of Article 370, asserting that the constitutional provision has been permanently abrogated and such calls aim to disrupt peace....

Nepal faces fresh threat as Bhotekoshi River swells
Nepal faces fresh threat as Bhotekoshi River swells

The water levels in the Bhotekoshi River rose again on Sunday, days after a devastating flash flood struck Nepal, authorities warned, urging residents and rescue personnel in flood-hit districts to remain alert.

India sends Bailey bridge, tunnel expertise to Nepal
India sends Bailey bridge, tunnel expertise to Nepal

India has provided 68.5 tonnes of relief materials to flood-hit Nepal and sent technical teams, forensic experts and equipment to assist in search and rescue operations, the Indian embassy said.

'China Should Have Alerted Nepal'
'China Should Have Alerted Nepal'

'The trigger for the flood was definitely natural, but the damage that it caused was human-made.'