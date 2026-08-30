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IAS officer detained in KPSC recruitment irregularities case

Sun, 30 August 2026
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14:27
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The CID officials have detained IAS officer Gyanendra Kumar Gangwar in connection with the alleged irregularities in the KPSC recruitment examination for veterinary officers, official sources said on Sunday.

The development came after Gangwar was questioned by CID officials on Friday and Saturday, after he appeared before the investigating officer in response to a notice issued.

According to official sources, Gangwar was being questioned as he was the Controller of Examinations at the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) from February 2024 to March 2026.

He was taken into custody for allegedly not cooperating with the investigation, they said.

Gangwar, a 2016-batch IAS officer, is currently serving as Director of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in the Department of Industries and Commerce.

The CID is probing allegations of irregularities in the recruitment examination, including the handling of examination records and OMR sheets and the role of officials and others involved.

According to sources, the CID is expected to produce Gangwar before the jurisdictional court and seek his custody for further probe.

The officer's whereabouts had triggered a controversy recently following searches by the ED in connection with the alleged irregularities at the KPSC. -- PTI

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