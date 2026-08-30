Himachal: 10-year-old girl assaulted, molested on Raksha Bandhan

11:35

IMAGE: Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

A minor girl was allegedly molested and assaulted in Poanta Sahib area of Himachal's Sirmaur district on Raksha Bandhan by an unidentified man, and the police registered a case and initiated a search for the absconding accused.



Following a complaint from the minor's mother, a case has been opened under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act, police said on Sunday.



According to police, the girl's mother went to Vikasnagar in Uttarakhand for some work on the evening of Raksha Bandhan. When she returned home around 7 pm, she found that neither her daughter nor her son was at home.



Her son returned alone at approximately 10 pm. When asked about his sister, he stated that she had been with him but had suddenly disappeared. The family then began searching for the girl.



The family claims that a man lured the girl under the pretence of introducing her to his wife, and took her to a secluded area on his two-wheeler where he allegedly assaulted her. -- PTI