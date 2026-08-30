Haryana man dies after jumping in front of train days after mother's death

22:01





Later that evening, he cooked a meal for his father and served it to him. Pravesh, a resident of Vishnu Colony, spent Raksha Bandhan with his family on Saturday before leaving home in the evening.



"After the meal, Pravesh told his father that he was going out for a while and would return soon. He also took about Rs 100 from his father," police said.



When he did not return home late at night, family members began searching for him but could not locate him, police said.





The next morning, the family received information from the railway police that a young man had died after being struck by a train, police said.



The family reached the spot and identified the deceased as Pravesh, police said.



The railway police handed over the body to his family after a post-mortem examination and are investigating the matter, they said. -- PTI

A 26-year-old man under mental stress following his mother's death from cancer allegedly died after jumping in front of a moving train in Faridabad, the police said on Sunday.The deceased, Pravesh, was allegedly under mental stress following his mother's death about one-and-a-half months ago, they said.According to his family, Pravesh's sister tied a Rakhi on him on the morning of Raksha Bandhan.