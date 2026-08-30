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Death toll reaches 724 in Nepal flash floods

Sun, 30 August 2026
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The death toll from flash floods in central Nepal rose to 724 on Sunday, with more bodies being recovered even as nearly 2,500 people are still missing following the disaster.

Bodies have been recovered from all eight affected districts as rescuers race against time to search for those missing and rescue those stranded on the fifth day since the disaster.

An ice-rock avalanche following a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border sent a torrent of water, mud and debris downstream, wiping out towns and villages, damaging crucial infrastructure and washing away hydropower stations through central Nepal on Wednesday.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority said the death toll of the tragedy has surged to 724.

So far, 259 dead bodies have been recovered from Chitwan, 184 from Nawalparasi East, 82 from Nawalparasi West and 58 from Gorkha districts, the NDRRMA said.

Similarly, 52 bodies have been recovered from Nuwakot, 50 from Dhading, 36 from Tanahu and 13 from Rasuwa.

It said that 2,498 people are also missing, including 85 security personnel and 320 foreigners.

Rescuers have so far evacuated 8,186 people from the affected districts, including 227 foreigners, it said. -- PTI

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