BJP, RSS conspiring to cut MP, MLA seats for tribals in Jharkhand through delimitation: Cong

17:51

The Congress on Sunday alleged the BJP and the RSS were "conspiring to silence the tribals" by attempting to reduce seats reserved for them in legislatures through delimitation, and asserted they would oppose the exercise if carried out based on the 2007-08 report.



The Centre accepted the Delimitation Commission's report on February 14, 2008, effectively redrawing the country's political map. However, it decided to defer the delimitation exercise in Jharkhand, along with Assam, Manipur, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh, until 2026. Parliament subsequently passed an amendment to this effect.



Addressing an 'Adivasi Ekta Mahajutaan Rally' at the Morabadi Ground here, Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat said, "Due to mining, setting up industries, large projects, or building big dams, the tribals saw the highest displacements at 70 per cent. Thirteen per cent of our population has decreased."



"Tribal land is being snatched. Now, the BJP and RSS are conspiring to silence the tribals by reducing their seats in the name of delimitation. But they will never succeed in this land of Birsa Munda. Adivasi seats will not decrease; their voice will not be suppressed," he said.



Former minister Bandhu Tirkey said, "Today, we must pledge to fight the proposed delimitation. This state was created for tribals, and we will not tolerate any attempt at snatching tribal rights. -- PTI